Rajasthan CM-designate Bhajanlal Sharma and his two deputies to take oath on December 15

Oathtaking for next Rajasthan CM, Bhajanlal Sharma, is set to take place on December 15, Friday, announced state BJP chief C P Joshi.

Sharma's deputies Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa will also be taking their oaths on the same day.

"The oath-taking ceremony of the CM-designate (Bhajanlal Sharma) and Deputy CM-designates (Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa) will be held on December 15. Party workers from across the state will come here."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have also been invited for the ceremony.