JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Rajasthan CM-designate Bhajanlal Sharma and his two deputies to take oath on December 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have also been invited for the ceremony.
Last Updated 13 December 2023, 09:43 IST

Follow Us

Oathtaking for next Rajasthan CM, Bhajanlal Sharma, is set to take place on December 15, Friday, announced state BJP chief C P Joshi.

Sharma's deputies Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa will also be taking their oaths on the same day.

"The oath-taking ceremony of the CM-designate (Bhajanlal Sharma) and Deputy CM-designates (Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa) will be held on December 15. Party workers from across the state will come here."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have also been invited for the ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 December 2023, 09:43 IST)
BJPIndian PoliticsRajasthanAssembly Election 2023Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023Bhajanlal Sharma

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT