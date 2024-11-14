Home
Rajasthan CM faces public ire for arriving late at 'Jan Sunwai' event in Kota

The meeting was scheduled to begin at 8 am, but Sharma joined about an hour late after the noisy crowd resorted to sloganeering.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 10:45 IST

Published 14 November 2024, 10:45 IST
