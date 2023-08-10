Rajasthan CM Gehlot announces abolition of fuel surcharge for electricity consumers

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday announced the abolition of fuel surcharge for electricity consumers in the state.

"I announce the abolition of fuel charge for all consumers of the state. This will put an extra burden of Rs 2,500 crore which will be borne by the state government," he said.

Gehlot said that the state government will give Rs 2,500 crore to power distribution companies.