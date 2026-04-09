<p>Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Union Cabinet approved the Jaipur Metro Phase-2 project and cleared the revised cost of the Pachpadra refinery.</p>.<p>In a statement, Sharma said the approvals will give a major boost to the state's overall development.</p>.<p>He said the Jaipur Metro Phase-2 project envisages a 41-km north-south corridor from Prahladpura to Todi Mod, which will connect key industrial and residential areas from Sitapura to VKIA.</p>.<p>The chief minister said the corridor will act as a lifeline for Jaipur, providing safe and seamless urban transport and improving connectivity across major areas, including the airport, Tonk Road, SMS Hospital, Ambabari and Vidhyadhar Nagar.</p>.Cabinet approves near doubling of Rajasthan oil refinery cost to Rs 79,459 crore.<p>According to officials, the project will have 36 stations and an estimated cost of Rs 13,037.66 crore. It will be implemented by Rajasthan Metro Rail Corporation Limited, a joint venture between the Centre and the state government with equal partnership.</p>.<p>Currently, Jaipur Metro operates on the 11.64-km east-west corridor from Mansarovar to Badi Chaupar with 11 stations. The Phase-2 expansion is expected to significantly enhance the city's metro network, reduce traffic congestion and improve urban mobility.</p>.<p>Sharma said the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has also approved the revised cost of Rs 79,459 crore for the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery at Pachpadra.</p>.<p>He said the refinery project will strengthen not only Rajasthan but also the country's energy security and accelerate industrial development in the state.</p>.<p>The chief minister added that the project is expected to generate employment opportunities for more than 25,000 people, both directly and indirectly, contributing to economic growth.</p>