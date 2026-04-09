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Rajasthan CM thanks PM Modi for Union Cabinet's nod to Jaipur Metro Phase-2 project

The chief minister said the corridor will act as a lifeline for Jaipur, providing safe and seamless urban transport and improving connectivity across major areas, including the airport.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 22:37 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 22:37 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiRajasthanmetroBhajanlal Sharma

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