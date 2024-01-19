JOIN US
Homeindiarajasthan

Rajasthan Cong chief holds meeting to discuss Lok Sabha election strategy

Chairperson of the 'Screening Committee' appointed for Rajasthan, MP Rajni Patil, Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Congress General Secretary Sachin Pilot, Congress Working Committee member Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully also attended the meeting.
Last Updated 18 January 2024, 19:48 IST

Jaipur: Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara held a meeting of the party's State Election Committee here and discussed various issues, including the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections and the selection of candidates.

After the meeting, party leader Sachin Pilot said, "I have suggested that as much as possible, youths should be given a chance to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections."

Taking a dig at the BJP, he said the promises made by the BJP in the last 10 years have not been fulfilled. "Now people's faith in the BJP is wavering." A party spokesperson said a meeting of the State Election Committee was held on Thursday at Congress War Room under the chairmanship of Dotasara.

Chairperson of the 'Screening Committee' appointed for Rajasthan, MP Rajni Patil, Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Congress General Secretary Sachin Pilot, Congress Working Committee member Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully also attended the meeting.

Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said a meeting of the party's State Coordination Committee was also held.

(Published 18 January 2024, 19:48 IST)
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsRajasthan

