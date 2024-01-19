Rajasthan Cong chief holds meeting to discuss Lok Sabha election strategy

After the meeting, party leader Sachin Pilot said, "I have suggested that as much as possible, youths should be given a chance to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections."

Taking a dig at the BJP, he said the promises made by the BJP in the last 10 years have not been fulfilled. "Now people's faith in the BJP is wavering." A party spokesperson said a meeting of the State Election Committee was held on Thursday at Congress War Room under the chairmanship of Dotasara.