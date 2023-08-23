Home
Rajasthan cop injured after being shot by suspects during chase

The constable was admitted to Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital where his condition is said to be stable, police said.
Last Updated 23 August 2023, 10:36 IST

A police constable was shot at by unidentified suspects near Sikandra in Rajasthan's Dausa district, officials said on Wednesday.

The constable was admitted to Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital where his condition is said to be stable, police said.

Dausa Superintendent of Police Vandita Rana said policemen were chasing some suspects based on information about their movement in the area when the accused opened fire in which one constable got injured.

The constable was rushed to a nearby hospital from where the doctors referred him to Sawai Man Singh Hospital due to a head injury.

Inspector General of Police, Jaipur Range, Umesh Datta, reached Dausa and inspected the spot.

Police began a search operation in the area to trace the accused.

(Published 23 August 2023, 10:36 IST)
