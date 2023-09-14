Rajasthan court sends Monu Manesar to 15-day judicial custody in connection with killing of 2 Muslim men

According to the police, four accused -- Monu Rana, Rinku Saini, Gogi and Monu Manesar -- have been arrested in the case. Twenty-six others are suspected to be involved. Monu Manesar -- booked by the Rajasthan Police for the killing of Nasir (25) and Junaid (35) and accused by some of inciting the recent violence in Haryana's Nuh -- was nabbed by the Haryana Police on Tuesday.