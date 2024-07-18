Rajasthan Education minister Madan Dilawar apologises over 'DNA test of tribals' remark

Jaipur: Rajasthan Education minister Madan Dilawar, who has been under fire for his remarks against tribals, on Thursday asked for forgiveness and expressed regrets in the ongoing state Assembly session.

Dilawar, with a strong RSS background, had mocked the newly elected tribal MP from Banswara, Rajkumar Roat, after he had said in an interview that tribals were distinct from Hindus as they followed different rituals, culture and traditions and followed a belief that is different from Hinduism.

Reacting to it, Dilawar had said that if Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) leader does not consider himself Hindu, a DNA test should be done to verify whether he is actually the son of a Hindu.