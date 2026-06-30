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Rajasthan fire: Playschool van driver saves life of 10 children before vehicle engulfs in flames in Jhunjhunu

The driver noticed smoke and flames emerging from the vehicle and immediately stopped the van. He swiftly evacuated all the children to safety before the fire spread.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 06:38 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 06:38 IST
India NewsRajasthanFire

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