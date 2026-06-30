Rajasthan fire: Playschool van driver saves life of 10 children before vehicle engulfs in flames in Jhunjhunu

<p>A playschool van with ten children onboard caught fire in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rajasthan/this-place-in-rajasthan-is-called-sun-city-of-india-can-you-guess-it-4055822">Rajasthan's </a>Jhunjhunu district on Tuesday morning. No casualties or injuries were reported as the driver managed to evacuate in time.</p>.<p>When the driver noticed smoke emerging from the vehicle, he promptly stopped it and pulled the kids out. The incident reportedly occurred near Kanchaniya Ki Dhani when the van of a private playschool with schoolchildren was heading towards Singhana from the Copper Complex area.</p>.<p>The driver noticed smoke and flames emerging from the vehicle and immediately stopped the van. He swiftly evacuated all the children to safety before the fire spread. Within minutes, the van was engulfed in flames, eyewitnesses informed.</p>.Fire in Davangere general hospital operation theatre after oxygen cylinder 'explodes'.<p>Fire tenders from Khetri and the Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) unit located nearby rushed to the spot and brought the flames under control after sustained efforts, reported news agency <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.</p>