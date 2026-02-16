Menu
Rajasthan fire: Vice President Radhakrishnan, PM Modi condole Bhiwadi factory deaths

Seven workers were burnt alive when a fire broke out at a chemical factory in Bhiwadi's Khushkhera-Karoli industrial area on Monday. Two workers remain trapped inside the unit.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 10:14 IST
Published 16 February 2026, 10:14 IST
