<p>New Delhi: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of chemical factory workers who were burnt alive in a disturbing fire accident in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rajasthan">Rajasthan's </a>Bhiwadi. They also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.</p> <p>PM Modi expressed grief and termed the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fire"> fire accident </a>in Bhiwadias "tragic and deeply saddening. "My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," the prime minister said.</p><p>In a social media post, the vice president said he was deeply saddened by the tragic fire. "Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured," Radhakrishnan said.</p>.<p>Earlier on Monday, seven workers were killed after a chemical factory caught fire in Bhiwadi's Khushkhera-Karoli industrial area. Two workers reportedly remain trapped inside the unit.</p>.<p>According to initial reports, the police came to know about the incident during a routine patrol, following which a rescue operation was launched immediately.</p>