Rajasthan: Five BJP MLAs' resort visit sets off speculations amid suspense over CM pick

Jaipur: Amid suspense over whom the BJP will pick for the chief minister's post in Rajasthan, a visit by five BJP MLAs to a resort on the outskirts of the city created a buzz.

The father of MLA Lalit Meena claimed the newly elected legislator from Kishanganj had been confined there by the other four. After his father informed the party office, Meena was brought there on Wednesday morning.

It was not immediately clear whether the other four stayed back at the resort on Sikar Road.

Meena, however, refused to elaborate on the incident, which is seen as as attempt at 'badabandi' -- holing up elected leaders in resorts as a show of strength.

The Kishanganj MLA's father Hemraj Meena claimed his son was called by another legislator, Kanwar Lal Meena, to the resort for a meeting and was not allowed to leave. Lalit Meena then informed his father about the situation.

"When I got the call, I immediately informed the party leaders. We went to the resort where there was an altercation with Kanwar Lal Meena. However, we brought Lalit to the party office," Hemraj Meena told reporters.