Homeindiarajasthan

Rajasthan government transfers 396 administrative officers

The transfer orders were issued by the Department of Personnel on Thursday night, with this being the first major administrative reshuffle in the state after the BJP government came to power.
Last Updated 23 February 2024, 09:13 IST

Jaipur: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has transferred 396 officers of the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS).

The transfer orders were issued by the Department of Personnel on Thursday night.

Apart from them, one officer of the Indian Administrative Service and five officers of the Indian Forest Service have also been transferred.

This is the first major administrative reshuffle in the state after the BJP government came to power.

(Published 23 February 2024, 09:13 IST)
India News

