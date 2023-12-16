JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Rajasthan govt orders formation of SIT to probe paper leak cases

The directions were issued on the orders of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. At a meeting held on Friday, Sharma ordered the formation of the SIT, which will be headed by an ADG-rank official.
Last Updated 16 December 2023, 17:09 IST

Follow Us

Jaipur: The home department of Rajasthan has directed the state's director general of police to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the recent recruitment exam paper leak cases, an official statement said on Saturday.

The directions were issued on the orders of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. At a meeting held on Friday, Sharma ordered the formation of the SIT, which will be headed by an ADG-rank official, it said.

The SIT will meticulously examine each paper leak case which will contribute to the prevention of such incidents in the future, the statement added.

At the same time, the government will constitute an Anti-Gangster Task Force under an ADG-rank official, it said.

The task force will work to combat organised crime in the state and play a crucial role in enforcing stringent measures against criminals, the statement added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 16 December 2023, 17:09 IST)
India NewsRajasthanBhajanlal Sharma

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT