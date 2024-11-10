Home
Rajasthan govt orders to paint walls of 20 colleges orange; Congress alleges 'politicising' education

According to the Commissionerate, the move is to ensure a 'positive environment' in the education institutes.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 12:34 IST

Published 10 November 2024, 12:34 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsRajasthan

