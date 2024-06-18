Rajasthan govt to bring in state legislation to control 'forced' religious conversions, SC told

New Delhi: The Rajasthan government has told the Supreme Court that it was in the process of bringing in its own legislation as it does not have any specific law with respect to conversion from one religion to another. However, the state government claimed it strictly adhered to the guidelines issued by the top court, and High Courts in different cases and the Centre in this regard.

The state government made its position clear with regard to illegal and forceful conversion by filing an affidavit in the apex court recently.

In its response to a PIL filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, the state government said, "State of Rajasthan is filing the present affidavit to apprise this court that it does not have any specific legislation with respect to conversion from one religion to another. Although the state government is strictly adhering to the guidelines issued by this Court, High Court of Rajasthan laid down in different cases and the Centre."