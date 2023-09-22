Home
Rajasthan government transfers 24 police personnel

The Rajasthan government has transferred 24 officers of the level of additional superintendent of police.   

According to an order issued on Thursday night, Paras Jain has been appointed as Additional Superintendent of Police, South Jaipur, while Dharamveer Singh Janu has been appointed as Additional Superintendent of Police, Parvatsar in Deedwana-Kuchaman district.

Dashrath Singh has been appointed as Additional Superintendent of Police, Dudu, while Jitendra Kumar Jain has been appointed as Additional Superintendent of Police, Jhalawar.

Chiranji Lal Meena has been appointed as Additional Superintendent of Police, Banswara and Subhash Chandra Sharma has been appointed as Additional Police Commissioner, Control Room Jaipur.

The officers have been instructed to join their new posts with immediate effect.

