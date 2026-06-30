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Rajasthan HC dismisses election petition against Bayana MLA, fines her Rs 1L for evading summons

The election petition was filed by Purushottam Lal, who also contested the Bayana Assembly seat in 2023.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 07:25 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 07:25 IST
India NewsRajasthan

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