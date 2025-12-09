<p>Jaipur: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajasthan-high-court">Rajasthan High Court</a> premises was evacuated on Tuesday following a bomb threat.</p>.Hyderabad airport receives three bomb threats for incoming flights.<p>Registrar of the high court received an email threatening a bomb blast in the court following which the police were informed. On information, a team of ATS and dog squad reached the court.</p><p>Similar threats have been given in the recent past but they turned out to be hoax.</p>