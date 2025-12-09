Menu
Rajasthan High Court receives bomb threat, premises evacuated

Registrar of the high court received an email threatening a bomb blast in the court following which the police were informed.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 08:47 IST
Published 09 December 2025, 08:47 IST
