Rajasthan magistrate booked for asking Dalit rape survivor to strip

Jaipur: Police have booked a magistrate in Karauli district for allegedly asking a Dalit rape victim to strip to show her injuries, an officer on Wednesday said.

Deputy SP (ST-SC) cell Mina Meena said that the victim had filed a complaint on March 30 alleging that the Hindaun court magistrate asked her to strip in order to see her injuries.

"She refused to strip and after recording the statement in the court on March 30, she registered a complaint against the magistrate. The case was registered with Kotwali Police Station under charges of outraging modesty," Meena said.