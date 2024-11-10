Home
Rajasthan: Man beaten to death for allegedly breaking into house

The police lodged a case of murder against the house owner, identified as Mahaveer Meena, a resident of Barani village under the Baran Sadar Police Station area and a few others unidentified accused.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 17:01 IST

Published 10 November 2024, 17:01 IST
