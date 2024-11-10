Rajasthan: Man beaten to death for allegedly breaking into house

<p>Kota: A 32-year-old man, who barged into a house in an agriculture field in Barani village of Rajasthan's Baran district was allegedly beaten to death by the occupants, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, they said.</p>.<p>The police lodged a case of murder against the house owner, identified as Mahaveer Meena, a resident of Barani village under the Baran Sadar Police Station area and a few others unidentified accused.</p>.Rajasthan govt orders to paint walls of 20 colleges orange; Congress alleges 'politicising' education.<p>The deceased was identified as Shyamlal alias Devkishan (32), a resident of Nahargarh Police Station area of Baran district.</p>.<p>The police on receiving report about the incident reached the spot at around 3 am where the man, identified as Shyamlal, was lying injured in a semi-conscious state, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Omendra Singh.</p>.<p>The police rushed the man to the hospital, where the doctors after examination declared him dead, he added.</p>.<p>The DSP said the deceased man allegedly barged into a house in a field in Barani village where the family members held him hostage and thrashed him severely until he fell semi-conscious.</p>.<p>The police lodged a case of murder under Section 103 of the BNS against Mahaveer Meena, the house owner, and a few others unidentified persons and began the investigation, he added.</p>.<p>Circle Inspector Heera Lal said the body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem by the medical board on Sunday morning.</p>.<p>The accused in the matter are yet to be nabbed, he added. </p>