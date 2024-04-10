Rajasthan: Man waits 22 years for revenge, kills his uncle, burns body to destroy evidence

Burn marks over Phoolchand's face confirmed the suspicion and when he was interrogated, he allegedly confessed to the crime, the sub-inspector said. The police booked Phoolchand Mali under sections 302 and 201 of the IPC and arrested him, he said.

The accused said that he suspected an affair between his uncle and his wife, who had complained to him about 22 years ago that his uncle had allegedly molested her, DSP Omendra Singh said and added that since then, Radhyshyam had nurtured revenge against uncle.