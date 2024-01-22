Rajasthan minister Madan Dilawar vows one-meal a day fast till grand Krishna temple is built

Kota: Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar on Monday said he will eat only one meal a day till a grand temple is constructed in the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

"Unless a magnificent temple on the birthplace of Lord Sri Krishna is constructed, I will eat only once a day, beginning today," Dilawar said at a felicitation event in Ramganj Mandi, his constituency in Kota.

In his address, Dilawar recalled how he along with Dr Kirorilal Meena, now a State cabinet minister, and hundreds of karsevaks staged a demonstration in Ayodhya in 1992 against the illegal detention and fabricated charges of murder against their colleagues.