<p>Jaipur: A nine-year-old girl died of a suspected cardiac arrest at a private school in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The incident occurred on Monday morning in the Gotan town.</p>.<p>Police said, Divya Bapedia, a Class 5 student and resident of Talnapur, was playing with other children in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/school">school</a> ground before morning prayers when she suddenly collapsed.</p>.<p>School staff took her to the local <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/community-health-centre">community health center</a> (CHC) where doctors declared her dead, they added.</p><p>Doctors suspected cardiac arrest as the cause of her death.</p>.<p>The CCTV footage from the playground, which surfaced on social media on Thursday, shows Divya playing moments before she collapsed.</p>.<p>Dr Sukhram, in charge of Gotan CHC, said the girl had no prior medical history. There were no external injuries on her body, and a preliminary investigation indicated cardiac arrest as the probable cause of death.</p>.<p>The family refused a post-mortem, and the body was handed over to them. </p>