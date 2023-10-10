Rajasthan paper leak: ED makes fresh arrest in money laundering case

'Bhupendra Saran in connivance with other persons leaked the question paper of general knowledge of senior teacher grade II competitive examination, 2022 which was scheduled to be conducted by RPSC (Rajasthan Public Service Commission) on 21.12.2022, 22.12.2022 and 24.12.2022 at various places in Rajasthan. 'He supplied the said leaked papers to Suresh Dhaka and other persons/candidates for the consideration amount of Rs 8-10 lakh per candidate,' the agency alleged.