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Rajasthan petrol pump operators threaten indefinite strike from June 1 over supply, pricing issues

Association president Rajendra Singh Bhati alleged that despite repeated letters and emails, no meeting had been convened at the level of principal secretary.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 09:38 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 09:38 IST
India NewsRajasthanfuel hikepetrol pumppetrol price

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