Rajasthan Police arrests Additional SP's husband in 2021 SI recruitment paper leak case

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Police's special operations group has arrested the husband of an additional superintendent of police in connection with the 2021 sub-inspector recruitment paper leak case, officials said on Monday.

Tulsaram Kaler (57), a former sub-inspector of police whose service was terminated in 1993, was arrested from the Jaisinghpura area here on Sunday, they said.

"The accused is a kingpin in facilitating unfair means in various recruitment exams, including the sub-inspector recruitment test. He is being interrogated," ADG (ATS & SOG) V K Singh said.