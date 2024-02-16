Rajasthan: Police lathi charge protesting farmers in Hanumangarh

Jaipur: Amidst the ongoing farmers’ 'mahapadav' in Delhi and the Gramin Bharat Bandh called today, the police lathi charged protesting farmers in Hanumangarh district here on Friday.

The farmers were protesting at a programme where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking virtually. As the protesting farmers broke barricades, the police swung into action, lathi charging the crowd to stop them from disrupting the function.

In the consequent chaos, one farmer was injured, confirmed Kisan Mahapanchayat President Rampal Jat to DH.

There were also protests in Sriganganagar district. Both the districts - Hanumangarh and Sriganganagar, which share their borders with Punjab and Haryana, are observing the Grameen Bharat Bandh today, the day-long protest which began from 6 AM. Heavy police barricading is seen on the borders.