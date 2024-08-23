Rajasthan raises Good Samaritan reward for road accident assistance to Rs 10,000

She told DH : “As per our RTI, only eight people have received the amount till now. Also the implementation and execution part of the scheme is lacking. The implementation is through the Medical and Health Department, it is a long drawn process and people who have saved the lives of others, find the process cumbersome.”

In 2016, the Supreme Court had directed the central government to issue guidelines to protect Good Samaritans. Consequently, the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, inserted a new section 134A, named "Protection of Good Samaritans" which provides that a Good Samaritan shall not be liable for any civil or criminal action for any injury to or death of the victim of an accident.

Moreover Rajasthan is a state, which is seeing an increase in the number of road accidents over the years. In 2018, the number of fatalities was 10320, in 2022 the number was 11104. In 2023 (January to December), the number of deaths had gone up to 11,762, an increase of 5.93 per cent The total number of accidents in 2023 was 24705.

Majority of these accidents have occurred on National and State highways, which pass through the state. And 60 to 70 per cent of these accidents take place on rural roads and casualties are more in rural areas, says Neha.

Apart from Good Samaritan, there are two other guidelines which need immediate attention in the context of road accidents. One is the Emergency Response, which includes well-equipped ambulances, which can help save the lives of the victims. “But most of the time, these ambulances are just omni-vans and do not have proper medical equipment to provide immediate aid to the patient. Also there should be a 15 minute frequency between ambulances but such services are hard to find in areas like Barmer or Banswara. So ideally ambulance audits should take place but are certainly not happening in Rajasthan.”

Also the triage protocol is hardly followed in the state, says Neha. Triage protocol is a carefully structured process in which patients are categorised to subsequent groups according to the severity of their conditions. In fact, the hospital staff, who first attend the patients, should have adequate knowledge of the triage protocol. Also there was an announcement that around 80 Community Health Centres (CHCs) in rural areas would be turned into Trauma centres, but its execution is still awaited.