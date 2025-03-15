Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Rajasthan refinery share fixed in 2013, says Congress; slams CM Bhajanlal Sharma for 'wrongly' crediting PM Narendra Modi

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot called Sharma's statement 'misleading'
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 18:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 April 2026, 18:44 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiRajasthanBhajanlal Sharma

Follow us on :

Follow Us