Rajasthan saw rise in criminal cases registered against juveniles in 2022 over previous year

On whether criminals influence juveniles to commit crimes with them as punishment provisions for them are not harsh under the Juvenile Justice Act, Srivastava said, 'Criminals always try to bend the laws and take benefit of it. But it is our effort to take strict action under the ambit of law.' Deputy Inspector General (Civil rights and anti-human trafficking) Vikas Pathak said, 'The government is taking several initiatives to treat juveniles who commit crimes in a way that they don't become regular criminals. Not disclosing names, presenting chargesheets before a separate court and not calling them criminals are some of the steps taken.' Another police official said there is a lot of focus on crimes against women and SC/STs, but there is no dedicated branch dealing with crimes committed by juveniles as such.