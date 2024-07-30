Rajasthan schools to commemorate Article 370 abrogation, Congress condemns ‘shameless’ move

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Education Department's academic calendar for new session in state government schools has sparked a political debate as it proposes to celebrate revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 as 'Swarna Mukut Mastak Diwas' and birthday of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on May 28.

Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted special status and autonomy to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated in 2019.