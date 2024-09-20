Rajasthan teacher held for molestation attempt on 17-year-old student, principal suspended

On report about the commotion, the local police team rushed to the school and on noticing the mob in rage, called in additional force from two other police stations. The accused lecturer was then taken to the police station. Bairwa was arrested on Friday after being booked under section 74 (assault or use of criminal force on woman with intent to outage her modesty) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 11 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, SHO Singh said.