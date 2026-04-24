Rajasthani groom climbs ladder to don 100-feet currency garland; video goes viral

100-Foot Cash Garland for Groom Goes Viral



In Rajasthan’s Deeg district, a groom was welcomed with a massive 100-foot garland made of ₹500 notes. The unique Mewat tradition showcasing status has now gone viral on social media.#Rajasthan #WeddingViral #MoneyGarland pic.twitter.com/W7nqV9yz8D