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Rajasthani groom climbs ladder to don 100-feet currency garland; video goes viral

The 100-feet-long garland was said to be made of Rs 500 and Rs 100 denomination notes.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 12:51 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 12:51 IST
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