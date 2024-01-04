Ram temple opening: Meat shops to remain closed on Jan 22 in Jaipur Heritage areas

Meat ban is not something new in Rajasthan as meat shops and slaughter houses remain closed on Jain festivals.

Jaipur has two municipal corporations, one JMC (Heritage) and the other JMC (Greater). JMC Heritage has about 100 wards and is divided into five zones namely Amer, Hawa Mahal, Civil Lines, Kishanpole and Adarsh Nagar.

JMC (Greater) has 150 wards divided in five zones.

Incidentally, newly elected Hawa Mahal MLA Balmukund Acharya has been reprimanding civic and police officials for letting vendors sell non-vegetarian items in the open without license, saying it inconveniences the residents and tourists. He had received flak after his videos of apparently targeting the minority shop-owners did the rounds on social media.

In 2017, in BJP’s earlier stint, the JMC had cracked down on illegal meat shops and slaughter houses, terrifying the meat shop owners over valid licences. Owners had complained that JMC failed to renew their licences despite their several applications for it .

Jaipur has around 3,500 meat shops in the entire city.