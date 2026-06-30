Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Rape case of minor: Supreme Court notice to Rajasthan govt on Asaram's plea challenging Rajasthan HC judgment

Asaram was convicted on April 25, 2018 for sexually assaulting a minor student at his ashram and was sentenced to life imprisonment
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 08:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 June 2026, 08:02 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtRajasthanAsaram Bapu

Follow us on :

Follow Us