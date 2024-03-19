Reduction in number of Great Indian Bustard started in 1960s, Centre tells SC

According to the 2021 report of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the GIBs are on the verge of extinction with hardly 50 to 249 of them alive.

"How many of these birds are in wild now and roughly what is the population in captivity?" a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud asked Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, who was representing the Centre.