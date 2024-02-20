Responsible parenting important to stop Kota suicides: Mental health experts

Jaipur: After a spate of student suicides and disappearances, Kota is no longer a place to leave your kid alone, says a concerned parent.

However, mental health experts say responsible parenting and respecting the child’s academic capability are necessary to stem the instances of such incidents.

Priya Sharma, a journalist from Patna, has left her well-cushioned job to be with her son, a XI standard student, who is currently coaching for JEE. “With the alarming rise in suicides and now disappearances, I could never think of leaving my son alone here. It is not safe to leave students in this coaching hub. In fact, we were never interested in sending him here but he was insistent because some of his other classmates have come here, as they say the peer pressure. They are staying in the hostel but I left my job to be with him.”

Kota, the country’s coaching hub for cracking the country’s toughest entrance exams JEE and NEET and home to about two lakh students from all over the country, has been witnessing a spate of suicides and now disappearances.