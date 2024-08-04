Road crash in Rajasthan leaves four dead

Jaipur: Four members of a family were killed and five others injured when their car rammed into a truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on Sunday, police said.
The deceased had gone to Rishikesh in Uttarakhand for a religious programme where a woman of the family died. After cremation, the family members were returning to Vikramgarh-Alot in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district when the accident occurred.
"Prima facie, the car driver dozed off due to which the car rammed into a truck moving ahead near Bhagwatgarh-Trilokpura Banas river falling under Surwal police station," Deputy Superintendent of Police Hemendra Kumar said.
The bodies of the deceased and the injured were taken to a hospital of Sawai Madhopur by an ambulance.
The deceased were identified as Rajan (22), his sister Monica (24), Rekha (42) and her mother Dhapu Prajapat (60).
Published 04 August 2024, 10:11 IST