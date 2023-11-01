Sachin Pilot single, nomination paper reveals separation with Sara Abdullah

Pilot, who filed his nomination papers from Tonk yesterday, has mentioned “divorced” in the column under spouse in his affidavit.

Pilot has been married to Sara Abdullah for the past 19 years. And they have two sons Aaran and Vehaan, whom Pilot has named as dependents in his affidavit.

His 2018 affidavit had spouse’s name as Sara, who along with his sons had attended his swearing in ceremony as deputy Chief Minister in Jaipur then.

Despite his high-decibel political life and many news-making moments in the period between 2018 and 2023, Pilot’s divorce remained strictly confidential. Although there were some rumours about their estrangement, as Sara hardly stayed in Jaipur, nothing about their divorce was known.