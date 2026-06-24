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SC rejects plea against Rajasthan private medical college fees, says 'We need doctors in this country'

The counsel appearing for the petitioner referred to the fee structure in Rajasthan and said it goes up to Rs 25 lakh.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 10:32 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 10:32 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtRajasthanNEETmedical colleges

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