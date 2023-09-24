Home
Rajasthan

School principal, student killed in road crash in Rajasthan

The accident occurred near Sehlau village on September 24 night when the victims were returning to Detani in Barmer after attending a music competition in Jalore.
Last Updated 24 September 2023, 06:30 IST

A bus rammed into a stationary dumper in Rajasthan's Barmer district, leaving a government school principal and a girl student dead while 20 others were injured, police said on Sunday. 

The accident occurred near Sehlau village on Saturday night when the victims were returning to Detani in Barmer after attending a music competition in Jalore. 

A district administration official said that a group of students from Swami Vivekanand Government Model School, Detani had gone to Raniwada in Jalore to attend the competition.

The students were accompanied by the principal and three teachers. 

Three critically injured girls have been admitted to a hospital in Jodhpur while the other have been admitted to a hospital in Barmer.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Ibrahim (50) and Samina (13).

(Published 24 September 2023, 06:30 IST)
