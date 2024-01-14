Scolded by father for playing on mobile, 15-year-old girl hangs self in Kota

Kota: A 15-year-old girl has allegedly hanged herself here after being scolded by her father for playing on his mobile phone, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place in the Bajrang Nagar area under the Borekheda police station in Kota city on Saturday night. The deceased was a student of Class 10, they said.
SHO Jitendra Singh said that after her father rebuked her for playing on the phone and asked her to devote more time to her studies, the girl locked herself in her room and hanged herself from the ceiling fan.
Her grandmother fainted at the sight of the girl hanging by the neck, Singh added.
At around 8 pm, when her family members called her for dinner but received no response, they broke the door open and found the body, police said.
She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, they added.
The body was handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination on Sunday morning and a case was lodged under section 174 of the CrPC, the SHO said.