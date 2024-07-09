Segregation of domestic hazardous waste still distant dream, finds new study

A survey was also conducted amongst waste workers in these cities and Coimbatore to understand the handling practices and flow of DHW once they were discarded by households.

The timeline to enforce separate segregation of DHW by waste generators was kept at two years from the notification of the Solid Waste management, 2016 rules, which has long passed but source segregation of solid waste in biodegradable, non-biodegradable and DHW is still distant dream for most cities across the country, barring a few.

Overall, the study found that only 13.6% of households in these cities drained expired or leftover syrups before discarding the bottles while only 5% preferred burning expired medicines, only 2.5% burnt pregnancy and sugar testing strips and 7% burnt disposable PPE kits.

The study found that only 8% of total households prefer to discard their Household Bio Medical Wastes (HBMW) along with regular household wastes with Delhi at the highest at 13%. In Jaipur, 60% households mixed HBNW with Municipal Solid Waste (MSW).

Overall about 53% households still discard their mercury-based thermometers along with regular wastes. In Jaipur, at least 17% households discard mercury containing thermometers. Here majority of households prefer to sell their toxic wastes to kabariwalas.

An alarming fact that emerged was that each city reported injuries of waste workers while handling DHW with the national average being 31%. And at least 38% waste workers were unaware about health impacts of improper handling of DHW while only 10% used PPE kits. In Jaipur, 10.66% workers want DHW to be given to them with separate packing while 10% think it is okay if given with regular waste.

During the release of the report today, Satish Sinha, associate director of Toxic Link, says, : "With rapid urbanisation and lifestyle changes underway in India, domestic hazardous waste poses a significant environmental and public health challenge due to its increasing volume. One of the primary concerns is the informal recycling sector, where a large portion of this waste ends up being processed in unregulated and often unsafe conditions. This not only exposes workers to health risks but also leads to contamination of soil and water in surrounding areas.

Experts also suggested some solutions including bridging regulatory gaps to cover all aspects of DHW management, including collection, transportation, treatment and disposal for proper compliance and also increasing penalties for non compliance with DHW regulations for households, businesses or waste management entities as it is currently insufficient.