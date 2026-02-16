<p>Seven workers were killed in a chemical factory fire in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rajasthan">Rajasthan's </a>Bhiwadi on Monday, as reported by <em>PTI</em>. The fire broke out in Bhiwadi's Khushkhera-Karoli industrial area.</p><p>According to the officials, two people are still trapped inside. </p><p>The fire broke out in Bhiwadi's Khushkhera-Karoli industrial area.</p>.<p>Additional District Magistrate Sumita Mishra said police came to know about the incident during a routine patrol following which a rescue operation was launched immediately.</p><p>"Nine people were trapped inside. Seven bodies have been taken out so far," she said, adding that frenetic efforts were underway to rescue the remaining two workers.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>