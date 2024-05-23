SIT to probe tribal girl's alleged rape and murder case in Rajasthan

The girl’s father had lodged an FIR at New Mandi police station in Todabhim in Karauli on May 11. The FIR was lodged against unknown persons under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and IPC 34 (criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of common intention of all).

A statement of the girl was also taken by the police. She was able to identify one of the accused, a local from pictures. However, there have been no arrests yet. Withno action even after 12 days, the victim’s father urged the police, the chief minister and the deputy collector of Karauli to take action against the culprits.

Rajasthan Police IG Rahul Prakash said after hearing the family members' version, who had complaints of inaction by the police, it was decided to set up a SIT to probe the case.

The BJP government had come to power in December 2023, citing the rising atrocities against women in the state and the Congress government’s inaction over the crimes. But the cases do not seem to be abating even after the BJP government came to power. Moreover, there have been complaints of the police inaction over such cases.