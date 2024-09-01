Stockholm syndrome? Toddler refuses to leave kidnapper after 14-months of captivity

It was an emotional moment in Jaipur when a two-year-old child was reunited with his parents after he was abducted 14 months ago. There were tears and hugs as the police handed over the kid to his parents.

However, there was a twist in the tale as the child began crying unconsolably and hugged, not his parents, but his kidnapper when the cops went to arrest him. Yes, you read it right.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Jaipur police managed to solve the abduction case of Prithvi and arrested the accused Tanuj Chahar from Aligarh on August 27. Prithvi was abducted from outside his house on June 14, 2023, when he was just 11-months-old. Since then, Prithvi and 33-year-old Tanuj were living together.