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Student preparing for NEET dies after falling from hostel's fourth floor in Kota

The incident took place in Landmark City under the Kunhadi police station area.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 07:36 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 07:36 IST
India NewsRajasthanKota

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