<p>Kota: A student from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttarakhand">Uttarakhand </a>preparing for the medical entrance exam NEET died after he allegedly fell from the fourth floor of his hostel building here on Saturday morning, police said.</p>.<p>The incident took place in Landmark City under the Kunhadi police station area.</p>.<p>The student was identified as Dixit Rajeshwari, 20, of Almora in Uttarakhand. He had been preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) at a coaching institute here for the last two years, police said.</p>.Nursing student found dead in college hostel in Bengaluru's Bommasandra, cops recover suicide note .<p>Rajeshwari lived in a room on the fourth floor of his hostel in Landmark City and fell to the ground from there, Circle Inspector Devesh Bhardwaj said.</p>.<p>After information about the incident was received around 7 am, police rushed to the spot. The student was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead, Bhardwaj said.</p>.<p>The body has been shifted to the MBS Hospital mortuary and the student's parents have been informed. Post-mortem would be conducted after they reach Kota. The reason for death will be known after the post-mortem report comes, he said.</p>.<p>NEET will be held on May 3.</p>