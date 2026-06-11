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Subject me to narco test to prove I took Rs 10 crore in 2020: Ex-Rajasthan minister Ramesh Meena dares Gehlot

This came as a reaction to an allegation by Gehlot's camp that some MLAs had accepted an advance payment of Rs 10 crore as part of a deal to topple the government.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 04:06 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 04:06 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsRajasthanAshok Gehlot

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