Subject me to narco test to prove I took Rs 10 crore in 2020: Ex-Rajasthan minister Ramesh Meena dares Gehlot

<p>Former Rajasthan minister Ramesh Meena on Wednesday challenged ex-chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ashok-gehlot">Ashok Gehlot </a>to subject him to narco test to prove he took Rs 10 crore in 2020.</p><p>This came as a reaction to an allegation by Gehlot's camp that some MLAs had accepted an advance payment of Rs 10 crore as part of a deal to topple the government. </p><p>Those MLAs had rebelled against then Congress government. Meena added that similar charges were raised whenever Congress was gaining political ground. </p>.Gehlot claims Rajasthan turmoil in September 2022 was part of ‘conspiracy’ that damaged his image.<p>While speaking at a Kisan Sammelan in Karauli, Meena challenged Gehlot and said, "I challenge you (Gehlot), subject me to a narco test to prove if I took Rs 10 crore. At the same time, a narco test should also be conducted on you to show how much money you gave to the Independents, BTP and BJP MLAs. We also have documents."</p><p>He added that Gehlot was made the CM thrice but Congress suffered electoral setbacks under his leadership. </p><p>He also urged Rahul Gandhi to make a proper assessment of those advising him and place his trust in the honest party workers instead.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>