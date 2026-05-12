Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

'Mother tongue fortifies conceptual ability': State asked to frame policy promoting Rajasthani as medium of instruction in schools

The court emphasised that instruction in the mother language, or a language of choice, fortifies the learner’s conceptual clarity.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 15:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 May 2026, 15:22 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtRajasthanMother Tongue

Follow us on :

Follow Us