Teacher suspended for asking tribal women to not apply 'sindoor' or wear 'Mangalsutra' in Rajasthan: Report

A female teacher in Rajasthan was suspended after she asked tribal women to not apply 'sindoor' or wear 'Mangalsutra', symbolic 'marks' worn by most married Hindu women.

The move came after the teacher on July 19 prompted the tribal women to not follow anything that 'pandits' say. She made these comments at the Mangarh Dham in Banswara at a mega rally.

Her comments were objected by the tribal community after which the Joint Director of the Education Department suspended the teacher, as per an IANS report.

Speaking at a rally at Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan's Banswara district, tribal activist Menka Damor had said that tribals are not Hindus and asked the tribal women to not wear mangalsutra and apply 'sindoor' (vermilion).

Damor said the culture of the tribal community is different from Hindus.

"I neither wear mangalsutra nor apply 'sindoor'. I also do not observe any 'vrat' (fast)," she said.

Damor said that a school is a temple of education but it has been made the home of gods.